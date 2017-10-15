Blue Ice worth S$20,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Friday (Oct 13) after authorities seized 208g of Ice from the car she was driving, a joint press release said.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found the drugs estimated to be worth more than S$20,000 after they directed her Malaysian-registered car for further checks.

"In the course of checks, an ICA officer detected one bundle inside the rear passenger seat cup holder," the press release said.

The case has been handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security,

and security checks are critical to our nation’s security. The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands," the joint press release added.