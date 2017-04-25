Blues fan Schooling talks favourites, football and food with Chelsea's Hazard

Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling took on one of his favourite footballers, Eden Hazard, in a lighthearted interview posted by Chelsea FC on its Facebook page.

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling rarely looks smitten.



But while chatting with one of his favourite footballers, Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, Singapore’s sporting hero seemed slightly star-struck.

Chelsea FC published the interview on its Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 25), which took place when Schooling visited the club’s training ground in Cobham, England earlier this month.

Schooling was reticent about his historic victory over Olympic legend Michael Phelps in the 100m butterfly in Rio de Janeiro last August.



Eden Hazard mimicking Joseph Schooling's butterfly stroke in a light moment. (Screengrab from video: Chelsea FC/ Facebook)

But the 21-year-old lit up when asked how he felt about Chelsea playing in Singapore in July, as part of the English club’s upcoming pre-season tour.

“I think it’s great. (There are) a lot of Chelsea fans in Singapore and … you will have a lot of fun. Singapore is beautiful,” said Schooling.

To that, Hazard said: “We will see, but I’m sure we will (have fun).”



The pair won't meet again when Hazard is in Singapore - Schooling said he would be competing in the world championships in Budapest at the time, but recommended that Hazard try the local food.



Hazard said he was game to try anything. “Whatever we can eat, I’ll be the first (to try it).”

The conversation then shifted to the Belgian playmaker, who has scored 14 goals in the English Premier League so far this season. Schooling asked him to name his favourite goal for Chelsea and Hazard gave three.

“The one I scored this season against Arsenal is good. Also against Tottenham last season. And I remember my first year in Chelsea, when I scored a goal against Stoke away with my left foot,” Hazard said.

Hazard also had a tricky question for Schooling. “Who is your favourite Chelsea player? You don’t have to say it’s me just because I’m here.”

Unfazed, Schooling named both Hazard and club captain John Terry as his joint top favourites.



That got a nod from Hazard. ”He’s (Terry) a legend.”