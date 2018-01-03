Electric car-sharing service BlueSG sees more than 5,000 rentals in first 3 weeks

SINGAPORE: More than 3,300 people have registered for Singapore's first electric car-sharing service since it was launched, with more than 5,000 rentals in its first three weeks of operation.

BlueSG's managing director Franck Vitte said on Wednesday (Jan 3) that the company was "encouraged and heartened by the overwhelming response so far".

"This shows that BlueSG is a convenient and attractive option for commuters. We are looking at quickly deploying more stations islandwide as requested by a high number of Singapore residents,” he said in a press release.



BlueSG deployed 80 cars with 32 charging stations on Dec 12, 2017. The operator earlier said that it plans to roll out 1,000 electric vehicles and 2,000 charging points in Singapore by 2020.



Rentals for the cars are charged based on duration instead of distance, and users can choose from two subscription plans.

Under the premium yearly membership plan, priced at S$15 a month, subscribers are charged S$0.33 per minute for a minimum booking of 15 minutes.

The weekly membership plan does not charge a recurring fee and users pay S$0.50 per minute for a minimum duration of 15 minutes.

