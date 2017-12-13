Bodies of two Malaysian men from capsized sampan found

SINGAPORE: The bodies of two men who went missing after their boat capsized near the Middle Rocks have been recovered, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday (Dec 13).

The two Malaysian men were reported missing on Sunday after their sampan capsized 0.8 nautical miles southeast of Pedra Branca.

One body was recovered at Bintan Island's Pengudang Beach, Indonesian authorities informed MPA on Tuesday evening.

At about 2.30pm on Wednesday, Indonesian authorities notified MPA that they found another body in the sea north of Bintan.

The two bodies were identified by family members to be those of Malaysian anglers Mr Chang Chong Kuok and Mr Tan Soon Heng.

Search-and-rescue operations for the Malaysians stopped at 3pm, MPA said. The operations, which also involved Malaysian and Indonesian authorities, was coordinated by Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On behalf of all agencies involved in this search and rescue operation, MPA expresses our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.” said chief executive of MPA Andrew Tan.

