Body found in Geylang River near Dakota Crescent

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found in Geylang River near Block 74, Dakota Crescent on Monday (Aug 14) morning.

The man, who was in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at around 7.45am and dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino and an ambulance. SCDF officers retrieved the body from the river.

Facebook user SanJay told Channel NewsAsia that he was taking his dog for a walk when he saw the body being pulled out of the water.

"I went down to take my dog for her morning walk when I saw lots of policemen cordoning off that area and curious onlookers," he said. "I saw them pulling a body up and then covering it completely with a sheet."

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

