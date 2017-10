SINGAPORE: The body of a 75-year-old man was retrieved from Kallang River on Sunday evening (Oct 1).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a case of a missing person at Kallang River at about 5.30pm.



Body found at Kallang River near Blk 65 Kallang Bahru. No other details yet. Police and SCDF are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/YLRTCOSIoz — Hafiz Ma'il (@HafizMailCNA) October 1, 2017





Officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) searched the area and found the body 10 metres from the river bank, SCDF said.



He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Advertisement