Body found in Singapore River

SINGAPORE: A man was found dead in the Singapore River near The Fullerton Bay Hotel on Tuesday afternoon (Jun 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 3.15pm involving a man who had drowned in the water.



The body was retrieved at about 4.30pm by SCDF officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART). Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the police for more information.

