Body found in water at Sengkang Riverside Park

SINGAPORE: The body of a 25-year-old man was found floating in the water at Sengkang Riverside Park on Friday morning (Sep 29).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 6.50am, and retrieved the body with the help of a Public Utilities Board (PUB) boat.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police said it had been alerted to the unnatural death at 6.47am, and that investigations are ongoing.

The Punggol Reservoir, also known as Sungei Punggol, runs through the park.