Body found in Xiao Guilin at Bukit Batok, police investigating

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating after a body was retrieved from the lake at Bukit Batok Town Park, also known as Xiao Guilin, on Friday (Oct 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for help at 2.05pm along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5, where a person was seen to have entered the waters of Xiao Guilin quarry.

SCDF officers searched the area together with divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

A body of a man was located and retrieved from the water at 4.20pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Channel NewsAisa understands that the person is currently being identified.

SCDF officers search the area together with divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team. (Photo: Alex Tan S K)

Passer-by Justina, 32, told Channel NewsAsia that she saw about 20 to 25 police officers, as well as a SCDF fire engine and ambulance at the site.



"I saw a small commotion going on," she said, adding that the area was cordoned off.

Police investigations are ongoing.