Body found under bridge over Bedok Canal

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found under a bridge above Bedok Canal near Upper Changi Road East on Monday (May 8).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a call for assistance at about 11am at Upper Changi Road East and dispatched one ambulance and one fire engine.



A man was found motionless and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene, said police. Channel NewsAsia understands the body was found hanging under the bridge.



Police are investigating the unnatural death.

