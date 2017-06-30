Body of man who fell into water at Clarke Quay found

SINGAPORE: The body of a 27-year-old man who reportedly fell into the water near Clarke Quay's Read Bridge has been found, five days after he went missing.



Police said the body was retrieved from the Singapore River at about 9.45am on Friday (Jun 30) by divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man has been identified as Singaporean Neo En Rui. He was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating the case as unnatural death.

The police were first alerted at about 2.55pm on Sunday that the man had gone missing at 3D River Valley Road.

SCDF deployed divers and performed a surface search of the Singapore River with the help of a private operator's boat, but the victim could not be found.