Body of missing 27-year-old Singaporean found at top of carpark

SINGAPORE: A body, believed to be that of the 27-year-old Singaporean man who was reported missing on Friday (Feb 17) has been found on the top of a multi-storey carpark, about a kilometre from where he was last seen.

At 6.52pm on Monday, police were alerted to a body of a man found at the top level of the multi-storey carpark at 468A Segar Road, a police spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia. He added that the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the deceased is believed to be the 27-year-old man who was reported missing last Friday," the spokesperson said.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.

Steward Lee had last been seen on Friday at around 2pm at Block 407 Fajar Road, according to an appeal for information posted by the police on their Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people on Sunday formed a search party to try to find him.

Around 70 people scoured popular nature parks and areas including Bukit Timah Hill, Dairy Farm, Mandai, Zhenghua and the Rail Corridor - places he had been known to visit frequently - but could not find him, his sister Yunqin Lee told Channel NewsAsia on Sunday evening, adding that they had searched the whole day.