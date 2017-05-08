Body of missing schoolboy found off East Coast beach

SINGAPORE: The body of a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Monday (May 8) has been found off East Coast beach.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the boy was a student from Jurongville Secondary School. He was pronounced dead at the scene, after he was found by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police said they were first informed at 12.24pm that a person had gone missing in the waters off Bedok Jetty, and are investigating the case as unnatural death.

In a Facebook post earlier on Monday, the SCDF said it was alerted to an "incident" off the beach, and that a search operation was underway.



In an update about three hours later, SCDF said that the body of the missing person has been found by rescuers from its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

