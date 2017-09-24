Bodybuilding champ Pradip Subramanian dies after kick-boxing match with Steven Lim

SINGAPORE: A tragic turn to a headline fight at the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship.

World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) president Pradip Subramanian has died after he took on YouTube personality Steven Lim in a kick-boxing match at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday evening (Sep 23).

Lim, who won the fight, posted photos of himself on Facebook with the championship belt after the bout, saying: "Pradip was rushed to the hospital no joke by ambulance!"

Subramanian appeared to take a few blows to the head and was standing after the match ended. However, he appeared to lose consciousness while in a corner and had to be helped out of the ring.

Subramanian had taken the place of Singapore Idol alum, singer Sylvester Sim who withdrew from the match due to insurance issues.

“Our beloved son passed away suddenly,” his family said in a Facebook post, adding that the wake would be held at Woodlands Street 81 on Sunday.

