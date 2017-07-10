Boon Tat Street incident: Man dies after stabbing, 60-year-old arrested

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man died on Monday (Jul 10) after reportedly being stabbed outside a restaurant in Singapore's financial district.



The man was found motionless at 27 Boon Tat Street, where a restaurant called A Poke Theory is located. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital unconscious and subsequently died, the police said.



A 60-year-old man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 1.25pm.

Police cars at Boon Tat Street. (Photo: Eng Ting Ting)

According to Channel NewsAsia's reporter at the scene, a pool of blood was seen on the ground outside the restaurant. Traffic was cordoned off at Boon Tat Street, from the junction of Telok Ayer Street all the way to Cecil Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pool of blood seen outside A Poke Theory. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

Traffic is cordoned off at Boon Tat Street, from the junction of Telok Ayer Street all the way to Cecil Street. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

DEVELOPING: Boon Tat Street cordoned off, after man was reportedly stabbed. https://t.co/AgRzmdcozj pic.twitter.com/Xc8ct18NgR — Vanessa Lim (@VanessaLimCNA) July 10, 2017

Passerby Jeffery Lim, 55, told Channel NewsAsia he was at nearby Stanley Street when he saw a commotion outside the restaurant.

"I saw the ambulance, heard that someone (had been) stabbed ... and was bleeding profusely," he said.

Mr Lim added that he also saw the suspect – whom he said is "quite a big-sized" man - being taken away in a police car.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.