Boon Tat Street stabbing: 69-year-old arrested

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man died on Monday (Jul 10) after he was stabbed outside a restaurant in Singapore's financial district.



The man was found motionless at 27 Boon Tat Street, where a restaurant called A Poke Theory is located. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital unconscious and subsequently died, the police said.



A 69-year-old man has been arrested and the case is being classified as murder, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 1.25pm.

Police cars at Boon Tat Street. (Photo: Eng Ting Ting)

According to the assistant manager of A Poke Theory, the victim collapsed in front of the restaurant.



"The victim reached the front of our store and collapsed. He was bleeding profusely," Ms Loo told Channel NewsAsia. "The guy who had stabbed him was standing outside our door, holding a knife. So our manager shouted to us to grab the keys to lock the door."

Ms Loo said the alleged attacker appeared calm while waiting for the police to arrive, adding that her staff are in shock. "No one was helping him (the victim) because the guy with the knife was standing near him and everyone was worried for their safety," she said.

Pool of blood seen outside A Poke Theory. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

When Channel NewsAsia's reporter was at the scene, a pool of blood was seen on the ground outside the restaurant. Traffic was cordoned off at Boon Tat Street, from the junction of Telok Ayer Street all the way to Cecil Street.

Traffic is cordoned off at Boon Tat Street, from the junction of Telok Ayer Street all the way to Cecil Street. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

Passerby Jeffery Lim, 55, told Channel NewsAsia he was at nearby Stanley Street when he saw a commotion outside the restaurant.

"I saw the ambulance, heard that someone (had been) stabbed ... and was bleeding profusely," he said.

Mr Lim added that he also saw the suspect – whom he said is "quite a big-sized" man - being taken away in a police car.

The suspect will be charged in court on Tuesday. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.