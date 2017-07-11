Boon Tat Street stabbing: 69-year-old man charged with murder

Tan Nam Seng was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing the victim outside a coffee shop at Telok Ayer Street on Monday.

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old man was on Wednesday (Jul 12) charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old man during lunchtime in the busy Shenton Way area.

Tan Nam Seng, who is understood to be the victim's father-in-law, allegedly stabbed Spencer Tuppani at around 1.20pm on Monday.

The attack happened at a coffee shop at 121 Telok Ayer Street. Mr Tuppani collapsed about 70m away at 27 Boon Tat Street, where a restaurant named A Poke Theory is located. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital unconscious and subsequently died.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, A Poke Theory said some of its employees tried to help the victim after he collapsed, but were pushed away by the attacker who was still holding onto his knife.

“Our team then quickly retreated into the shop to lock the doors for the safety of our customers and team in the shop,” the post said.

Tan will be remanded until his next appearance in court on Jul 19.

