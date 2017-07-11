Boon Tat Street stabbing: 69-year-old man charged with murder of son-in-law

Tan Nam Seng was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing the victim at a coffee shop on Telok Ayer Street on Monday.

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old man was on Wednesday (Jul 12) charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of his son-in-law during lunchtime in the busy Shenton Way area.

Tan Nam Seng allegedly stabbed 38-year-old Spencer Tuppani at around 1.20pm on Monday.

The attack happened at a coffee shop at 121 Telok Ayer Street. Mr Tuppani collapsed about 70m away at 27 Boon Tat Street, where a restaurant named A Poke Theory is located. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital where he died from his wounds.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, A Poke Theory said some of its employees tried to help the victim after he collapsed, but were pushed away by the attacker who was still holding onto his knife.

Ms Tan Cheng Cheng, wife of the deceased and daughter of the accused, on Wednesday issued a statement through the family's lawyers asking for privacy.



"This is a double tragedy for the family. I hope the media will stop the narrative and let the police conduct its investigations. We cannot say anything to you now. Please respect our privacy and do not stay outside our home.



"Our family has lost a loved one and my beloved father is facing a serious charge. You cannot imagine our immense grief but please try to understand and let us have some peace."

Lawyers said the family asked for access to the accused due to his "chronic medical conditions", but the request was turned down by the court.

Tan will be remanded until his next appearance in court on Jul 19.

If convicted, Tan faces the death penalty.