Boon Tat Street stabbing: Staff tried to help victim, says eatery

SINGAPORE: Staff members from the A Poke Theory cafe on Boon Tat Street were left in shock after the fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old man near the restaurant on Monday (Jul 10).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the food outlet said some of its staff had tried to help the victim after he collapsed near the front of their premises, but were pushed away by the attacker who was still holding on to his knife then.

"Our team then quickly retreated into the shop to lock the doors for the safety of our customers and team in the shop," it wrote.

The eatery added that the incident had been "a shocking and traumatising one for our team members", and that it was making arrangements for staff members who had witnessed the incident to take time off to recover.

It also asked members of the public not to question staff members about the incident, "so as to allow them some mental space to overcome what is a traumatising and scarring incident for many".

It said: "Please allow our team members some time to rest and recover so we can come back to serve you well once again.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victim's family, and wish everyone well as we tide through this difficult time."

The victim was found motionless outside A Poke Theory and was taken to Singapore General Hospital where he subsequently died. A 69-year-old man has been arrested over the stabbing, and he will be charged on Wednesday, police said.