Botanic Gardens' Tembusu tree that fell last inspected in September: NParks

SINGAPORE: The heritage Tembusu tree that collapsed at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (Feb 11), killing one person and injuring four others, was last inspected and found to be healthy in September 2016, according to the National Park Board (NParks).

The 40m-tall tree was uprooted at the edge of Palm Valley in the Gardens, bringing down surrounding palm trees as it fell. The tree was more than 270 years old and predated the establishment of the Gardens, according to the authority.

NParks added that as a Singapore Botanic Gardens heritage tree, the tree was inspected twice a year - a higher frequency than other trees in the Gardens.



"The tree was also protected by a lightning conductor and fenced off to prevent compaction of its root zone by visitors. Leaf litter is routinely applied to the root zone to encourage healthy root growth," it said.

Tan Huan Arboriculture Services managing director Andy Tan said he would expect a tree this old to have been inspected every month, to ensure that issues such as fungi and termites do not set in.

Nonetheless, he said it was unlikely that fungi or termites were the cause of the incident. These issues could take up to one or two years to weaken such a big tree enough for it to fall, and tell-tale signs such as unhealthy leaves or termite tracks would be evident months before, according to Mr Tan.

The tree expert's opinion was that the most likely cause of the tree toppling was water-logging due to recent heavy rains. This could result in the surrounding soil loosening and the roots rotting. Strong winds during storms could have further exacerbated the problem, he added.

"Still, you would seldom see this for the Tembusu tree as they have very large roots ... their base is very strong."

NParks is investigating the cause of the tree falling.