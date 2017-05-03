Botanic Gardens worker admits showing boy obscene photo

SINGAPORE: A gardener at the Singapore Botanic Gardens admitted he showed an obscene photo to a 13-year-old boy who happened to walk past him at the Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden on Dec 23 last year.

Chua Ah Guan, 59, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (May 3) to one count of showing a photo of a penis to the boy, who was alone and walking through the garden at about 8.55am on his way the Ministry of Education compound nearby.

Chua called out to the boy in Mandarin: “Boy, I have something to show you.” The boy approached the accused, who showed him a photo of a penis on his mobile phone.

The boy yelled “pervert” and shouted for help. A full-time National Serviceman, 21-year-old Nigel Tay, heard the boy’s shout and came to his aid. Mr Tay called the police.

Chua apologised repeatedly to the boy, who left the scene with Mr Tay.

The police caught Chua soon after. Officers found 157 obscene photos on his mobile phone. Chua later said these were for his “own consumption”.

He said he “didn’t know why” he showed the photo to the boy, and only meant to tease him. When the boy reacted the way he did, Chua immediately apologised, his lawyer said. He asked for a fine to be imposed.

Deputy public prosecutor Yvonne Poon, however, argued for a jail term of four months. She pointed out Chua’s charge was an aggravated one, because he had exhibited the photo to a young victim under 21 years of age.

There is an element of “moral corruption” in this case, DPP Poon argued. The prosecutor said it must have been “frightening” for the boy to have been accosted by a stranger at a time of day there would not have been many other people around.

DPP Poon also said Chua’s conviction is only the second since the law was revised. The first conviction under the enhanced version belongs to Joshua Robinson, the MMA instructor who showed a video of himself having sex with his girlfriend to a six-year-old girl.

Robinson was sentenced to six months’ jail for that charge.

Chua will be sentenced on May 19. He faces up to a year in jail and/or a fine.