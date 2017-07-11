Bourbon Offshore Asia chairman announces bid to be Singapore's next president

SINGAPORE: With this year’s Presidential Election just two months away, Mr Farid Khan Kaim Khan formally announced his bid for candidacy on Tuesday (Jul 11).

During a press conference held at the Village Hotel Changi, Mr Farid said he “decided to fulfil the people’s wish and trust by contesting in this upcoming Presidential Election which is reserved for Malays”.



Mr Farid, who is of Pakistani and Arab descent, is chairman of marine services provider company Bourbon Offshore Asia. According to a statement by Mr Farid, the company operated a fleet of more than 500 vessels in 2016. It has about 9,300 employees in 45 countries.



Mr Farid said he is also founder of “undersea operation firm” Bumi Subsea, which specialises in remotely operated underwater vehicles and diving units for the offshore oil and gas and construction industries.



Following changes to the elected presidency, this year’s election has been reserved for candidates from the Malay community. Other changes include stricter eligibility criteria in order to qualify.



For example, candidates in the private sector would have to helm a company with at least S$500 million in shareholders equity. It is unclear if Mr Farid meets the eligibility criteria, although Channel NewsAsia understands that Bourbon Offshore Asia has a shareholder equity of more than S$400 million.



Mr Farid said he wished to serve the nation and that he is concerned about the growing threat of radicalism.



“If elected, I will work closely with the Government and various organisations to resolve this issue,” he said.



Mr Farid said other issues close to his heart include strengthening the trust among people regardless of race and religion and enhancing efforts to help the needy and troubled youth.



The presidential hopeful said he has yet to submit his application forms, and plans to do so later this week or next.

His bid for candidacy comes about a month after four men, led by Mr Borhan Saini, director of administrative and business development at Future Energy Solutions, collected application forms at the Elections Department.



Mr Borhan, who also sent the media invite to reporters for Tuesday’s event, did not disclose who they were collecting forms for then, except to say the potential candidate was in his early 60s and chairman of a multinational company.