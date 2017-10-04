Boy on e-scooter hit by car near Holland Village

SINGAPORE: A six-year-old boy, who was riding an e-scooter, was hit by a car near Holland Village on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 3).

Police were alerted to the incident on Leedon Road at 4.40pm, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The boy was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

A video shared on the Facebook page of road safety group Roads.sg shows dashboard camera footage of the boy riding his scooter along the pavement before attempting to cut across the road. He appeared to do so without checking for oncoming traffic.



Police investigations are ongoing.

The video sparked a debate among netizens, with some highlighting the need to teach children about how to stay safe on the roads.

"Parents/Guardians. Please mind your kids and teach them about safety. The road (including drive ways and car parks) are not playgrounds," one commented.

