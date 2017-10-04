Boy on kick scooter hit by car near Holland Village

SINGAPORE: A boy riding a kick scooter was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Holland Village on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 3).

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Leedon Road, and the SCDF said that one ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The boy was taken to National University Hospital.

A video shared on the Facebook page of road safety group Roads.sg shows dashboard camera footage of the boy riding his scooter along the pavement before attempting to cut across the road. He appeared to do so without checking for oncoming traffic.



The driver could not brake in time and collided with the boy.





The video sparked a debate among netizens, with some highlighting the need to teach children about how to stay safe on the roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Parents/Guardians. Please mind your kids and teach them about safety. The road (including drive ways and car parks) are not playgrounds," one commented.