Boys caught on camera damaging ofo bike lock at HDB void deck

SINGAPORE: Two boys have been caught on camera damaging the lock of an ofo rental bicycle in order to avoid paying for the fare.

The 55-second video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Friday (Dec 8), shows the two boys at the void deck of a Housing Development Board (HDB) block.

One of the boys in a red T-shirt drags away an oBike bicycle to the side before hammering away at the lock of an ofo bike.

He manages to unlock the bike and his friend hops onto the bike. Both boys are then seen riding away from the scene on ofo bikes.



Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, an ofo spokesperson said the bicycle-sharing platform "will not hesitate to work with the authorities" in cases such as these.

Incidents such as these accounts for less than one per cent of the company's fleet in Singapore, the spokesperson said.



In its bid to advocate rider responsibility, ofo said it has worked with government agencies for initiatives such as a credit system that rewards good user behaviour and encourages the public to report incidents of vandalism.

In June, a 14-year-old was arrested for allegedly throwing a rented ofo bicycle from an HDB block in Whampoa.

Last month, a man and a woman, who were filmed throwing two oBike bicycles into a drain, turned themselves in to the police.