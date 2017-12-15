Car mounts road divider, knocks over road sign along Braddell Road Viaduct

SINGAPORE: A car mounted a centre road divider and knocked over a road sign along Braddell Road Viaduct towards Bartley Road on Friday morning (Dec 15).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 11.30am, and that no injuries were reported.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver was trying to exit to the lane that leads to the Central Expressway (CTE) but made a wrong turn. While trying to change lanes, the driver mounted the road divider and knocked over a road sign.

The car mounted a central road divider. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

The accident happened when the driver was trying to change lanes. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

Police investigations are ongoing.

