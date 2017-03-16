Brands bet on content marketing to stand out online

SINGAPORE: For the launch of its new collection last October, Goldheart Jewelry decided to venture beyond tried-and-tested marketing strategies.

Unlike previous campaigns, a two-minute short film featuring local actress Rebecca Lim was its focus, alongside a blog offering advice and ideas on how couples can integrate traditions into their weddings. This was the first time the homegrown jewellery brand experimented with a short film and a blog as part of its marketing tools, and the venture paid off.

The campaign for its Mode Gold 916 "si dian jin" collection became one of Goldheart’s most successful campaigns last year, according to brand manager Iris Tan.

The short film, produced by Mediacorp's content marketing arm Brand Studio, chalked up more than 470,000 views on YouTube in two months and achieved a click-through rate of 40.1 per cent. Meanwhile, social media impressions on Facebook reached more than 1.7 million.

Sales of its "si dian jin", which means "four items of gold" in Chinese and refers to a betrothal gift traditionally presented to the bride by her mother-in-law, also saw a 400 per cent jump during the two-month campaign.

"We believe that good storytelling engages consumers at a deeper level ... This in turn cultivates a longer lasting impression, as compared to direct advertising, and it promotes brand affinity with meaningful content that resonates with our customers," said Ms Tan, adding that the strategy of story-driven content marketing is a "new paradigm in modern media consumption".

Goldheart is not alone in adopting content marketing. Defined as a marketing technique that involves the creation and distribution of content, such as infographics and videos, to stimulate interest in a brand's products or services, content marketing has been increasingly sought after by businesses as a new way to market themselves in recent years.

Mediacorp's Brand Studio has seen rising demand for its content marketing solutions. Since launching more than a year ago, the content marketing arm has worked with brands such as local telco Singtel, insurer Manulife, the South Australia Tourism Commission and Japanese casual wear brand Uniqlo.

"Everyone is investing in content marketing, from traditional companies like Goldman Sachs and BMW which used to be big spenders on traditional media, to new brands like Airbnb that are spending heavily on native advertising," said Mr Benjamin Gajkowski, head of Brand Studio.

According to Mr Gajkowski, benefits of content marketing include the ability to bypass ad blocking software and the generation of a user-friendly experience. These, combined with content that are "more than just advertisements", content marketing solutions are able to help brands generate more interest within their target groups, he added.

Citing the example of Brand Studio's campaign for Singtel, which involved a long-form multimedia feature story about network technology with video elements, interactive sidebars and animated infographics published on Channel NewsAsia's website, Mr Gajkowski noted that an average user spent 6.56 minutes on the article.

For this campaign, Brand Studio, along with Singtel's media and creative agencies, won bronze in the Transmedia Campaign category at the 2016 Hall Of Fame Award.

"This is comparable to the top-performing articles on Channel NewsAsia," he said. "We take on a data-driven content creation approach. Because we have all the data, we know what exactly readers are reading on the website so when we take a client's brief, we are able to put ourselves in the users' shoes and write a story that we know people will read."

Moving forward, Brand Studio is bullish on the demand for content marketing, with plans to double the number of clients over the next financial year.

The content marketing arm is also looking at becoming more data-driven in its digital marketing solutions and plans to venture into the "relatively untapped" B2B (business-to-business) segment as it expands its size in terms of staff.

Mr Gajkowski added that brands are looking to create engaging experiences for their target audiences and amid the popularity of smartphones, videos are seeing a "huge demand".

"Lucky for us, being part of Mediacorp means we have deep video capabilities. We also understand the Singapore market very well so we are well-equipped to cope with the demand," he said.