Brazil meat scandal: Tainted meat not exported to Singapore, says ambassador

SINGAPORE: The meat scandal in Brazil where two companies are being investigated over allegations of tainted meat is a “localised problem” and does not affect exports to Singapore, Brazil’s ambassador to Singapore Flavio Damico told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Mar 20).

In a telephone interview, Mr Damico said: "Brazil is a huge country and among the thousands of meat production units, only three plants have been closed. From the information I have presently, none of these plants export meat to Singapore."

His comments came after a Brazilian police probe revealed that major meat producers bribed health inspectors to certify tainted food as fit for consumption.

At least 30 people have been arrested in the probe. A poultry-processing plant run by the multinational BRF group and two meat-processing plants operated by JBS firm have also been shut down by Brazilian authorities.

Brazil is the world's biggest beef and poultry exporting nation. It exports meat products to more than 150 countries, and its main markets include Singapore, China and Japan.

The government has moved to allay fears that its meat products are fit for consumption.

"The Brazilian government places serious importance to food safety and are still investigating the matter,” Mr Damico said. “We see no reason for people to panic and we are open to working closely with the Singapore authorities to ease any worries."

NTUC FAIRPRICE SEEKING SUPPLIER CLARIFICATION

Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice said it is seeking clarification from its poultry suppliers while awaiting investigation results from the Brazilian authorities.

In an emailed statement on Monday, a spokesperson said: "NTUC FairPrice is aware of ongoing investigations on JBS and BRF in Brazil, which supply Frangosul and Sadia products to our stores as well as various retailers in Singapore.

"As a responsible retailer, we take matters of food quality and safety very seriously."

Changi Airport’s biggest ground handler SATS, which handles baggage and passenger services such as providing inflight meals, also said it is looking into the matter.

“Food safety is a key priority for us. We are working with relevant authorities and are looking into this matter internally,” said the company’s vice-president of public affairs and branding Carolyn Khiu.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore and other supermarket chains for comment.