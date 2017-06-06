Briefing in July for firms keen on building, running KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project

SINGAPORE: An industry briefing will be held in July for firms which are interested in participating in the tender to become the assets company for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

The assets company (AssetsCo) will be responsible for designing, building, financing and maintaining all rolling stock as well as rail assets such as power, signalling and telecommunications.



This was jointly announced on Tuesday (Jun 6) by Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia's MyHSR Corporation, which will be conducting the industry briefing.

They added that the briefing, which is expected to attract regional and global entities, will serve as a platform for MyHSR and LTA to share key features of the high-speed rail project.

The 350km-long high-speed rail line is projected to start operations around 2026, and is expected to cut travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes.

"This industry briefing marks yet another milestone in our HSR journey. Since the bilateral agreement was signed last December, we have received indications of strong market interest in this project," said MyHSR CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal and LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping.

They added: "We believe in interacting with the industry, to allow for a well-informed and successful competitive AssetsCo tender, which will be conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner.”

Japan and China are among the parties that have shown interest to tender for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project.

A tender will be called by the end of this year.