Britain's Prince Harry takes part in charity polo match in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Britain's Prince Harry took part in a charity polo match at the Singapore Polo Club on Monday (Jun 5), the second day of his Singapore visit.



Funds raised will go towards Sentebale, a charity started by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, to support children living with HIV in Southern Africa.







The Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup started in 2010. This is the first time it had been held in Southeast Asia.



On Sunday, Prince Harry joined local Muslims for a traditional iftar session - the breaking of fast at sunset during the Muslim month of Ramadan.



The prince will travel to Sydney on Wednesday, where he will launch the fourth Invictus Games. Founded by the prince, it is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.