Britney in Singapore: More tickets released, new seating categories added

SINGAPORE: Organisers have increased the number of tickets for Britney Spears' one-night concert in Singapore following comments from fans about pricing and stage layout, event promoter IME SG said on Thursday (Jun 15).

The new tickets will go on sale via the SportsHub website from 10am on Friday.

Two additional seating categories have been added as well as a new standing zone category, IME SG said in a Facebook post. It added that the show would also feature an extension runway to the stage.

"In response to the recent feedback and comments we have received from fans pertaining to ticket prices and stage layout for Britney’s first concert in Singapore, IME Productions has undergone careful planning and internal discussions together with Britney’s management to derive with the following updates," the promoter said.

According to the new show layout posted on Facebook, two new seating categories - Category 8 and Category 9 - have been added, with tickets priced at S$488 and S$388 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new standing category - Category 10 - will be priced at S$428 per ticket.

Seating layout for Britney Spears concert. (Image: Facebook / IME SG)

The ticket prices for two other categories have also been reduced, from S$368 to S$268 per ticket for Category 5 and from S$468 to S$368 for Category 4. Both categories have restricted views.

"These updates come after our management team returned from Britney’s Asia Tour over the past week and after mutual concenses (sic) with her management as well as coordinations made with the show venue and local ticketing agent," IME SG added.

The American pop icon will perform on Jun 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.