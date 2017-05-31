Brothel operator sentenced to death for murder of pimp

SINGAPORE: The operator of an illegal brothel was sentenced to death on Wednesday (May 31) for murder.



Chan Lie Sian, 53, bludgeoned 35-year-old pimp William Tiah Hung Wai to death with a metal rod on Jan 14, 2014, after he was convinced the latter had stolen S$6,500 from his pocket while he was asleep.



Tiah denied he was a thief until his last breath, the High Court heard.



The victim suffered severe head and brain injuries, including skull fractures, after Chan set upon him with the metal rod which was 40cm long and weighed about 1.46kg. He died from his injuries in hospital a week later.

Prosecutors said Chan had delivered at least 10 blows to Tiah's head, and continued to beat him even as he lay unconscious and unresponsive.



"This cannot show anything but an intent to kill", Deputy Public Prosecutor April Phang said.



Chan's lawyers argued Tiah had died of bronchopneumonia, which he contracted while in hospital. The defence said Chan had been high on sleeping pills and cough syrup at the time of the assault, and had hit Tiah on the head twice by accident.



But experts who testified at Chan's trial said Tiah had "zero chance" of surviving the extensive head and brain injuries he suffered.



BRUTAL, ONE-SIDED ATTACK

In finding Chan guilty of murder, Judicial Commissioner Hoo Sheau Peng said it is clear from the evidence, and Tiah's injuries, that the attack was brutal.



It was also one-sided, JC Hoo said. Tiah was physically smaller and unarmed, but this did not stop Chan from "viciously" and "persistently" attacking him with a lethal weapon, she said.



Eyewitness accounts and blood splatter patterns showed the attack started in the living room of the lodging house at Geylang, which was used as a brothel, before moving into one of the brothel's rooms.



As he continued to bludgeon Tiah even as the man lay unconscious, Chan remarked to a witness that even if Tiah was not dead, he would break his arms and legs, JC Hoo noted.



But Chan should have known that hitting a "weakened" man on the head with a metal rod would kill him, JC Hoo said. "I find that he had the intent to kill."



The punishment for murder is the mandatory death penalty.