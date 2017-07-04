Brunei Sultan to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Wednesday (Jul 5), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday.



The Sultan is making the visit at the invitation of Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam. He and his wife, Hajah Saleha, will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana.



The Sultan will pay a courtesy call to Dr Tan at the Istana, while his wife will be hosted to tea and a visit to the Istana Heritage Gallery by the President's wife, Mrs Mary Tan, MFA said.

The President and Mrs Tan will also host a state banquet in honour of the Sultan and his wife.

The Sultan will also meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The pair will then be hosted to lunch by Mr and Mrs Lee.



Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will also host a separate lunch for the Sultan.



Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Sultan's visit, the two countries will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Singapore and Brunei, MFA said.

To mark this milestone, Prime Minister Lee and the Sultan will launch commemorative S$50 and B$50 notes.

They will also jointly open a co-curated exhibition titled “Abode of Peace & the Lion City: A Brunei-Singapore Exhibition” at the Singapore Philatelic Museum.



The Sultan will also visit the Singapore Armed Forces’ Airborne Trooper Training Facility in Pasir Ris Camp.

This is the Sultan's fourth state visit to Singapore, having last made one here in Apr 2014.

"These visits reaffirm the excellent bilateral ties and special relationship between Singapore and Brunei," MFA said. "They underscore the deep and long-standing linkages between both countries. Singapore and Brunei cooperate closely in many areas, from finance and defence to education, security, and health. Both countries also work closely in regional and international fora."