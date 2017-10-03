Bubble tea chain Gong Cha opening flagship store at SingPost Centre

The store at Paya Lebar is set to open in December this year, according to notices at the site.

SINGAPORE: Bubble tea chain Gong Cha is set to return to Singapore in December with a flagship outlet at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar.

Mediacorp radio station 987FM posted photos of the upcoming outlet on Facebook on Monday (Oct 2).

Notices at the under-construction outlet stated that the chain's Singapore flagship store was coming up in December.

The chain announced in May that it was bowing out of Singapore after food and beverage group RTG Holdings decided not to continue its franchise here.

However, Royal Tea Taiwan - the company behind the brand - announced in August that the chain would return to Singapore under a new master franchisee, Gong Cha (Singapore).

Advertisement