Bubble tea chain Gong Cha plans Singapore return

SINGAPORE: Bubble tea chain Gong Cha is set to return to the Singapore market after the company behind the brand, Royal Tea Taiwan, appointed a new master franchisee here on Friday (Aug 4).

Gong Cha said it appointed Gong Cha (Singapore) as the new master franchisee, with the latter headed by a veteran in the food and beverage (F&B) sector - Mr Kang Puay Seng, who founded the soy milk brand Mr Bean which he grew locally and internationally before selling the business, according to the press release.

The company received more than 100 applications for the master franchise in Singapore, it added.

Customers can expect the first outlet to be launched in the third quarter of this year, with "multiple outlets" to come in the "following months". Gong Cha is also planning for its stores to sport a fresh look and have new offerings alongside original favourites, the press release said.



Gong Cha (Singapore) is in discussion with various real estate companies and will be finalising the locations of the outlets "in the coming weeks", the company added.

“Singapore has always been a key market for Gong Cha. Since the end of our previous franchise agreement, we have emphasised that we very much intend to continue to have a presence here," said Royal Tea Taiwan.



"The appointment of the new master franchisee is the first step in our quest to bring back the old Gong Cha that everyone knows and loves, but in a better way than before."



The previous master franchisee RTG Holdings announced in May that it would cease operations in Singapore and all Gong Cha outlets were replaced with its bubble tea brand, LiHO.