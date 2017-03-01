Budget 2017: 10 quotable quotes from Day 2 of the debate

SINGAPORE: More than 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) weighed in on Budget 2017 when Parliament sat on Wednesday (Mar 1), in a session that lasted more than eight hours.



Among the key issues discussed were the water price increase, support for businesses amid economic uncertainty, and how Singapore can build an inclusive society.



Here are 10 quotable quotes from the sitting.



DRAFT BUDGET?

"We should release a draft Budget statement so the public has a chance to make suggestions before we finalise the Budget. I listened to SMS (Senior Minister of State) Indranee on the radio last week and there were so many good suggestions on how we can improve the Budget, but of course they were made after the Budget has been cast in stone. It is a wasted opportunity to not be able to implement some of the really good suggestions to improve Budget 2017. It is a wasted opportunity to just have a one-way conversation." - MP for Nee Soon GRC Louis Ng

Mr Ng also suggested that senior public servants attend Parliament and listen to the debates for a better understanding of concerns raised. "Like football, nothing beats watching a live performance than reading a report," he said.

ON THE WATER PRICE INCREASE

“Singaporeans born after 1964 have never experienced water rationing. They do not know the experience of having to go without water, or bear the weight of 130 litres of water that we would need if we take a long shower of 15 minutes. These things are not learnt by increasing water bills from S$30 a month to S$35 or even S$40. They are learnt by personal experience and emotions.” - MP for Marine Parade GRC Seah Kian Peng



Mr Seah suggested that the Government introduce periodic water rationing, not just in times of drought but in “peace time”, similar to the model of other countries like Australia. He was pointing out the need not just to prepare for everyday scenarios, but to ensure that the people in Singapore are resilient and psychologically strong.



“No time is a good time to increase prices, but if this Government is bent on raising the price of an essential commodity by 30 per cent, it is certainly the right time to open the books to Singaporeans to justify the increase.” - MP for Hougang Png Eng Huat



The Workers’ Party MP was calling for the Government to be more transparent with the justification for the water price increase. He said that resident households already face price pressure, and the knock-on effects of the proposed carbon tax, volume-based diesel tax and the water price hike will be felt by Singaporeans eventually, one way or another.



“The consumer must feel the price of water, realise how valuable and precious it is, every time he or she turns on the tap, right from the first drop.” - Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli



Mr Masagos was responding to MPs on the water price revisions. In his speech, he stressed that water is not like any other ordinary commodity, but a strategic issue, and a national security issue. He added that even though targeted financial assistance is given to households, water must be priced correctly, and should reflect its long-run marginal cost (LRMC).

ON BUILDING AN INCLUSIVE SOCIETY

“To those who are drowning, even the calmest, and most reasonable technocratic explanation about why a rise in water and motorcycle prices is justifiable will feel like salt on a wound, because when you’re drowning, all you want is for somebody to just stop talking, dive in and grab you before you sink.” - Nominated MP Kuik Shiao-Yin

For some of Singapore’s struggling families, the “good and helpful gestures” like the support measures outlined in the Budget can still feel like “drops in a constantly leaking bucket”, said Ms Kuik.



“Because we say we lean forward for the weaker, the poorer segment of the population, it means that some of us who are more privileged will have to foot a bigger bill. Is that the right thing to do? I think so. But it takes courage. It takes political leadership to tell our people that we all aspire to a higher goal.” - Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing



Mr Chan said he is very proud that MPs are speaking up for the residents in their communities and voicing their concerns. He noted that as politicians, “we will all speak up for those who need more”.



ON COMMUNICATING POLICIES

"I've spoken with businesses and friends and associates and they complain about difficult times and I ask them: 'Why not try and seek the Government grants?' And they say 'It's no use, it's so difficult, it's no use,' they don't understand and I wonder why. Why do we have a disconnect? We have heard it so many times. Is anyone doing anything about it?" - Nominated MP Chia Yong Yong

If there is indeed a disconnect - without unity of vision and mind, without "singleness of heart" - what the Government is trying to achieve with the Budget is not going to happen, Ms Chia said.

ON SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES



“From locally produced fish and vegetables when catering for meals at events to engaging the services of a Singaporean IT company, as long as the specifications are met and fees are reasonable, we should support Singapore suppliers and vendors … such a campaign will also send a signal to market and individual consumers: ‘If you don’t support our own, who will?’” - MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Chong Kee Hiong



Suggesting that the Government can do more to boost demand for the local economy, Mr Chong mooted a “Buy Singapore” requirement for both goods and services. “Supporting our local companies and encouraging them to keep improving is the only way to help them grow big enough to spread their wings beyond our shores and increase their revenue sources, which should help mitigate the ever-increasing costs,” he said.

ON GENDER DIVERSITY IN THE WORKPLACE



“The World Economic Forum commends Singapore for faring well in many areas. But we ranked low in gender equality in the workforce. We are still struggling to improve female participation in the labour force and narrowing the gender pay gap. Measures were introduced to encourage men to play a more active role in fatherhood, through paternity leave, for example. However, parenthood does not stop at the baby stage. More needs to be done in this area.” - MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Saktiandi Supaat



Mr Saktiandi urged the Government to step up efforts on raising gender equality in the workforce and creating a family-friendly environment. Even though there is tax relief for working mothers, such measures have failed to resolve the root problem, he said.



ON RAMPING UP INNOVATION



“How lacking are we these days in the art of conversations (that) we have reduced our exchanges to mono-syllables (such as) 'Can', 'Want' and 'K'… I'm not talking about language. I'm talking about connecting.” - Nominated MP Kok Heng Leun

While the Government can “create scaffolds and support structure”, the source of innovation lies in the people and a part of that innovative software build-up relies on human interactions, said Mr Kok. He touched on fostering a culture of creativity and critical thinking in Singapore, which he said “cannot be manifested overnight through new state funding schemes” and added that “there is no better time than now to scrutinise our current education system”.