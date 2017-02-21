Budget 2017: ‘Fiscally prudent’ with preference for ‘wiser’ targeted help, say economists

SINGAPORE: A fiscally prudent Budget armed with very surgical measures to ensure that Singapore thrives in an uncertain and changing world – that was how economists described the Budget for 2017 that was unveiled on Monday (Feb 20).

Overall, there were few surprises, barring the hike in water prices, implementation of a carbon tax and a tiered Additional Registration Fee (ARF) for motorcycles. In line with expectations, the Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, was largely business-centric, with a focus on adopting and fleshing out details for the recommendations of the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE).

The array of initiatives include the SMEs Go Digital Programme, aimed at helping local enterprises to acquire digital capabilities, a S$600 million fund to give firms a leg-up in expanding overseas and programmes for Singaporeans to gain deeper skills.



CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun described the Budget as a “calm and level-headed” one with “only some tinkering here and there” to ensure Singapore stays relevant in a digital age. “It’s a well-calibrated one and since it’s only the second year of the new term, saving a few bullets will always be handy considering the downside risks to growth.”



OCBC’s head of treasury and strategy Selena Ling agreed, noting that the Budget remained “fiscally prudent” and is one in which the Government believes in “doing more with less” to move Singapore towards a future economy.



“In a nutshell, the Budget is an outline of measures for the Singapore economy and its society, to take a learning and adaptive approach to the new technological methods in the global arena, as well as supporting local business and households during this transition,” she said.



SHORT-TERM SWEETENERS MAY NOT SATISFY ALL BUSINESSES: ECONOMISTS



Even though the focus remains squarely on the medium to long term, there were a handful of sweeteners for companies concerned about business survival, albeit very targeted measures that Mr Heng described as necessary given the uneven performance across various sectors.



While this is in line with economists’ expectations, there might be some businesses that feel disappointed about being left out, said Dr Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research.



“The measures are quite targeted at the marine and process sectors. Even the construction sector is not getting much help, with the emphasis more on public sector infrastructure projects,” he told Channel NewsAsia, referring to the one-year deferment of foreign worker levy increases for the hard-hit marine and process sectors. Planned levy increases remain for sectors that are more heavily reliant on foreign manpower such as construction and retail.



Meanwhile, other measures for support are centred around “bulking up existing projects such as the Wage Credit Scheme, so for some businesses that were hoping for more help, things have fallen short”, Dr Chua added.



This is a view echoed by trade associations and chambers such as the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), which noted an “inadequate short-term support to lower business and compliance costs” in the latest Budget.



‘WISER’ TARGETED MEASURES FOR THE FUTURE



For the long-term measures, however, economists mostly gave the thumbs up.



Nomura economist Brian Tan said the initiatives aimed at reshaping Singapore for the future contained more details than previous schemes, and could have more success in raising labour productivity that has eluded Singapore for the past years.



“Previous approaches such as the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) scheme were fine in theory but in practice, they were difficult to do because of vague terms and tough operating environment,” Mr Tan said. “Some of the firms were confused about what was subsidised or not, and it came at a time when many businesses were fighting fire. When their minds are somewhere else, it could be difficult to ask them to focus on productivity.”



As such, the economist is not surprised by the absence of the PIC scheme in this Budget, which is due to expire in the 2018 Year of Assessment. Mr Tan thinks the new measures such as the SMEs Go Digital Programme, could be “more successful” in nudging SMEs onto the path of transformation.



“There’s more hand-holding essentially, with the Minister saying that SMEs are going to get step-by-step advice on what to do … while the business environment may not be materially better, these may make things simpler for firms and hopefully with more guidance, they will be more tempted to take up these schemes.”



The measures also underscore a reframing of labour productivity growth, which has been the Government’s key focus in recent years, said Mr Song from CIMB.



“You can literally count the number of times productivity appeared in the speech, and that’s a change,” the veteran economist said. “There’s a more nuanced approach now in terms of looking at disruption from technology and keeping up with the digital world. I think it’s better because not many businesses have a real clue about what productivity means.”



BALANCING THE BUDGET WITH SOCIAL SPENDING



To implement the strategies suggested by the CFE, the Government is setting aside S$2.4 billion over the next four years, a sum that some economists think is a prudent amount compared to previous initiatives.



“S$2.4 billion over four years is not as sizeable as previous schemes. Take the PIC scheme for example. It was extended in 2014 by another three years at an additional cost of S$3.6 billion,” said Maybank's Dr Chua.



Julian Wee, senior markets strategist for Asia at National Australia Bank, added that the “restrained stimulatory nature” of the Budget underpinned a “pragmatic acceptance that addressing the structural issues will require time and cannot be rushed”.



Meanwhile, social expenditure for the year ahead has been “largely incremental” to ensure “benefits keep pace with increases in the cost of living”, said SIM University (UniSIM) economist Walter Theseira.



“Major budget outlays for social spending, such as the Silver Support, improvements to Workfare Income Supplement and the Pioneer Generation Package, have already been committed in recent years. These schemes have already covered some of our most pressing social needs, particularly the difficulty that our low-income elderly have in making ends meet,” he said.



With a targeted approach of dishing out help where it would matter most, the Finance Minister has managed to balance the books such that there is an expected Budget surplus of S$5.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, for FY2016.



Still, initiatives to ramp up social safety nets, build more infrastructure, as well as develop future-ready businesses and workforce come with a hefty price tag. With expenditure needs expected to rise rapidly in the coming years, what will it take for Singapore to remain in good fiscal health?



Apart from having raise revenues through new taxes or raise tax rates, Mr Heng said on Monday that the Government is also studying how to adjust its GST system.



Economists say while that will be unlikely in the next 12 months due to ongoing downside risks, tax changes such as a rise in GST or personal income tax may be unavoidable in the longer term for Singapore to remain fiscally sustainable.



“For now, there are new avenues such as the carbon tax … but the water price hikes in the Budget today is a reminder that they will have to revisit the GST as a source of revenue eventually,” Mr Song told Channel NewsAsia.



“Much will really depend on the unpredictable nature of the net investment returns contribution from GIC and Temasek … There is never a good time but if the economy is stable in terms of income and jobs, then I guess that would be the time.”