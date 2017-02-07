Budget 2017: More support for elderly, young families and people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: More support will be given to the elderly, young families and people with disabilities in the upcoming Budget 2017, according to Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah.



Speaking at the Enabling Village on Tuesday morning (Feb 7), Ms Rajah said: "For the elderly, as they grow older they have needs and they worry about a whole host of things, so you want to make sure they are well supported.



"For young families, especially working parents, they have needs too, so you want to make sure they are well supported," she said.



Ms Rajah added that more backing will be given to people with disabilities to ensure that they live happy, productive lives and are fully integrated into society.



When asked if more emphasis will be placed on enabling people with disabilities or encouraging employers to employ them, Ms Rajah said this year's budget will focus on a combination of both, stating that these points cannot be taken in isolation.



"Budgets by their nature have to be broad-based, but you hope that whatever you do in the Budget flows down and enables different groups to be able to do different parts of it," she said.



"So training may be one part, helping them to integrate is another part, but getting people to participate like employers or people who can take them on to give employment to participate, that's important as well."

Budget 2017 will be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in parliament on Feb 20.