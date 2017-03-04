Budget 2017: NMP speeches show scheme enriches public discourse, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Following four days of debating the country's Budget statement for the year and the spending plans of individual ministries in Parliament, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Mar 4) that the Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme has enriched the public discourse.



"By international standards, our Parliament is less dramatic than some others, but the quality of our debate is high," he said in a Facebook post.



Highlighting speeches by three NMPs, Mr Lee said they are not in politics and "would not otherwise have had a voice in Parliament", but have brought their expertise and experience to bear.

NMP Kok Heng Leun had spoken in Parliament on how arts and culture can help bond and build resilience in Singapore at a time of upheaval and uncertainty, while NMP Prof Randolph Tan - who is an economist - said Singapore needs to internationalise to scale up.



"NMP Mr Ganesh Rajaram’s childhood anecdote of his mother’s dignified response in the face of prejudice reminded us how we should behave and treat one another – with graciousness, empathy, and kindness," Mr Lee added.



The prime minister also pointed out that some opposition MPs made good speeches as well in the past week. In particular, Mr Lee said Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang had spoken "succinctly" on how the strategic landscape is changing, and how this challenges Singapore's foreign policy.



"It is natural that the Government and opposition will have different political values, policies and programmes. But when it comes to foreign policy and international relations, all parties must share the same basic premises, and speak up for Singapore," Mr Lee wrote.



"This is how Parliamentary democracy is supposed to work. Sometimes we fall short of this ideal, but in the case of these four speeches, we have not done badly."