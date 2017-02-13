Budget 2017: Support for families, job security among Singaporeans’ top concerns

SINGAPORE: Support for families, job security and employment prospects were among the main concerns for Singaporeans who gave their feedback to Government outreach portal REACH ahead of Budget 2017.

The top concern was support for families, with many respondents asking the Government to introduce more parenthood incentives, promote work-life balance and make housing more affordable, REACH said in a media release on Monday (Feb 13).

“Many were concerned with the high cost of living in Singapore and remarked that this deterred some young Singaporeans from having big families or starting families,” REACH said.

Ideas for parenthood incentives included increasing maternity and paternity leave, baby bonuses and childcare leave, and encouraging more companies to adopt flexible work arrangements. One respondent suggested giving Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-ups to women after they give birth.

A “significant number” appealed for more financial assistance for low-income families and the elderly in the form of higher infant, childcare and healthcare subsidies, utility and tax rebates as well as Goods and Services Tax (GST) pay-outs. Direct subsidies for groceries and daily necessities could also be given, some respondents said.

“Others urged the Government not to forget the sandwiched middle-class and appealed for assistance for this group,” REACH noted.

MORE SUPPORT FOR OLDER WORKERS

Amid the slowing economy, many respondents highlighted their concerns over job security. Workers aged 45 and above asked for more support for older workers to help them upgrade their skills and remain employable.

“Older workers recognised the need to upgrade and called for more training and job opportunities to be made available to help them stay relevant. Some pointed out that they were able-bodied and still capable of working, but that there were employers who preferred to hire younger foreigners,” REACH said.

While many commended the SkillsFuture initiative, they suggested improvements such as increasing the credit amount, and for the variety and quality of courses to be improved. There were also calls for the Government to make it mandatory for firms to send employees for a minimum number of training hours annually, and to ensure training companies conduct relevant and proper training.

ENCOURAGING TO SEE MORE COMING FORWARD WITH VIEWS: REACH

Nearly 8,000 pieces of feedback – up from 3,600 last year – were received in the annual pre-Budget exercise which ran from Dec 5 last year to Jan 13 this year across REACH’s online platforms and face-to-face engagement sessions, the feedback portal said.

Mr Sam Tan, REACH chairman and Minister of State for Manpower and the Prime Minister’s Office, said it was encouraging to see more Singaporeans coming forward to give their feedback.

“We hear Singaporeans’ concerns about supporting their families, as well as employability, skills upgrading and job security. In Budget 2016, the Government announced schemes like the Child Development Account First Step Grant and KidSTART to give young families a further helping hand. For workers, we have SkillsFuture, Adapt and Grow, and TechSkills Accelerator among others to help them stay relevant in a fast-changing economy,” he said.

“The Government will build on this and look into how best we can continue to assist and support Singaporeans in these different areas.”

The Budget 2017 speech will be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat next Monday (Feb 20) at 3.30pm.