Budget 2017 to be delivered at 3.30pm next Monday

SINGAPORE: Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s FY2017 Budget statement next Monday (Feb 20) at 3.30pm in Parliament, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

The Budget speech will be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia and 938LIVE. A live webcast of the speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website, on Channel NewsAsia and on Mediacorp’s Toggle interactive service.

MOF will partner with the Singapore Association for the Deaf to provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech. Those who wish to tune in to the sign language interpretation can select the relevant viewing option on the Singapore Budget website.

Members of the public can sign up at the Budget website to receive the Budget statement via email after it has been delivered. This free service will be available for sign up from now until this Sunday.

FEEDBACK ON THE BUDGET

Following the delivery of the Budget statement, the public can submit their views through the feedback channels below:

Singapore Budget website: www.singaporebudget.gov.sg

REACH Discussion Forum: www.reach.gov.sg/participate/discussion-forum

REACH Budget microsite: www.reach.gov.sg/budget2017

REACH Singapore Facebook: www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore

REACH Singapore Twitter: @REACH_Singapore (Use the hashtag #SGBudget2017)

REACH email address: reach@reach.gov.sg

REACH toll-free hotline: 1800 3535 555 (Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 5.45pm)

SMS: 9-SPEAK-UP (9-77325-87)

REACH will organise a post-Budget dialogue next Thursday (Feb 23), with Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah and REACH chairman Sam Tan to discuss the announced Budget measures.

There will also be a “live” Facebook chat on Feb 27 on the REACH Facebook page for members of the public to submit their feedback.

