Budget 2017 to be delivered on Feb 20

SINGAPORE: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore’s 2017 Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb 20.

In a press release on Tuesday (Jan 3), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said there will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget Statement. A live webcast will also be available on the ministry’s Singapore Budget website.

The Budget Statement will be uploaded on the website after the speech has been delivered, MOF added.

Members of the public who wish to receive the Budget Statement via email after it has been delivered can visit the Singapore Budget website to subscribe to the Budget Statement mailing list, the ministry said.

In preparation for the upcoming Budget, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) is seeking views and suggestions from members of the public through various channels.



Singaporeans can visit the REACH Pre-Budget 2017 website to submit their views online. They can also take part in a live Facebook Q&A session to be held on Wednesday (Jan 4) from 8pm to 9.30pm on REACH’s Facebook page.