Budget airline Norwegian announces plans for Singapore-London flights

SINGAPORE: Low-cost airline Norwegian will be launching its non-stop service between Singapore and London's Gatwick Airport this September, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on Thursday (Apr 20).

Norwegian will launch four times weekly service from Sep 28 this year, which will increase to five times weekly for the Northern winter season from Oct 29 to Mar 24, 2018, subject to regulatory approval, CAG added in its press release.



It will use a 344-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a two-class configuration offering economy and premium cabins, the airport operator said.

To mark the start of operations, Norwegian intends to offer one-way Singapore-to-London fares starting from S$199 for economy class, and premium-class tickets from S$839, inclusive of all fees and taxes, according to the press release.

The Singapore-London service will be operated by the budget airline's UK subsidiary - Norwegian UK. Below is the flight schedule:







