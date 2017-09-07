Buildings stepping up fire safety precautions after failing cladding tests

SINGAPORE: Extra fire safety precautions are being taken by owners of various buildings that have failed cladding tests, after the Singapore Civil Defence Force revealed two weeks ago that 41 buildings here could have used materials that are not fire-safe on their external walls.

These buildings include Our Tampines Hub - Singapore’s first integrated community and lifestyle hub - Singapore Polytechnic, as well as various condominiums.



Our Tampines Hub first sent out an email on Aug 24 to tenants, informing them of the issue. The email - seen by Channel NewsAsia - said the management will remove all affected panels “within the coming month”.



But a spokesperson for Our Tampines Hub told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Sep 6): “On the deadline for removal of the affected claddings, we also shared that there was subsequent update to the stakeholders informing them that the timeline for the removal of the cladding can only be confirmed by end Sep 2017.”



DEADLINE FOR REMOVING AFFECTED PANELS



SCDF said on Aug 24 that building owners whose cladding failed fire-safety tests must remove the affected cladding within two months, starting from the ground level.



Channel NewsAsia understands that SCDF would review the timeline on a case-by-case basis, if these owners have problems doing so.



One industry expert - an operations director in building management - told Channel NewsAsia that the process of removal and replacement of cladding panels could stretch up to one year.



The expert, who requested not to be named, said: "The cladding replacement and rectification works involved are tedious, and such works could take more than a year to complete."



"It involves administrative work and discussions with engineers, architect, contractors, insurance and owner as they still need to prepare budget, seek approval from the authority on the new proposal and also sourcing for materials, communicating and arrangement with tenants/occupiers, etc," he said in a written reply to Channel NewsAsia.



OUR TAMPINES HUB BOOSTS FIRE-SAFETY PLANS



As part of its plans to boost fire safety, Our Tampines Hub said a fire drill will be conducted on Friday (Sep 8).



Tenants have been asked to send at least one representative to take part in the drill.



A manager of an eatery at Our Tampines Hub said he had submitted the names of all his staff and colleagues to the building management ahead of the fire drill.



Channel NewsAsia understands that this is so that the management can update its tenant list in the event of a fire.



Our Tampines Hub also sent its staff to visit shops in the building, to ensure that tenants have the required fire extinguishers on their premises.



Its spokesperson also said the management had checked that all fire exit routes are unblocked.



Our Tampines Hub at 1 Tampines Ave 4 was officially opened on Aug 6.



The 5.7-hectare lifestyle hub - which is the size of seven football fields - is home to Singapore’s largest rooftop public pool, the largest inclusive playground in Tampines, as well as a 5,000-seat stadium and a library.



The library is located directly behind the affected panels.



Most of the visitors Channel NewsAsia spoke to said they were not worried about the cladding, as they were confident that the building management would ensure everyone’s safety.



Ms Violet Seow, 61, who visits the library often, said: “To me, the claddings are on the exterior, and it’s not like there is imminent danger.”



Tampines resident Jane Wee, 70, said: “Honestly, I am concerned … there is an element of fear”, but added that she would still continue visiting the library.



Our Tampines Hub said that if a cladding fire does break out, evacuation will still be possible as the cladding is not installed along escape routes.



CLADDING REMOVAL UNDER WAY



The removal of cladding panels was sparked off by an investigation into a fire at an industrial building at 30 Toh Guan Road on May 4 this year, which caused the death of a 54-year-old woman.



SCDF said later that the building had apparently used improper materials supplied by Chip Soon Aluminium. It added that Chip Soon Aluminium had used two types of panels, one of which had failed to meet SCDF’s fire-safety requirements.

But in an earlier interview with Channel NewsAsia, a spokesperson for Chip Soon Aluminium said both the products had been tested and certified for use.



SCDF said of the 41 buildings it initially identified to have potentially used the products, five have been cleared after they passed the cladding test.



15 others - besides the one at Toh Guan - failed the tests and have been ordered to have their cladding removed within two months.



At least four buildings, including 3 Pioneer Sector 3 and Clementi Fire Station, have already done so. Other affected buildings include condominums The Peak@Cairnhill I and II.

Residents say they have been informed by the condominium’s management about the affected cladding panels, and were reminded to be more mindful about fire prevention, such as by not throwing lighted cigarette butts.



Singapore Polytechnic (SP) has also taken action.



An SP spokesperson said: “Singapore Polytechnic has started removing the panels of the affected blocks on our campus. We aim to complete it by 15 Oct.”



Oct 15 coincides with the start of a new school term.



While none of the building managements revealed how much it would cost to remove and replace the cladding, Our Tampines Hub said “the vendor is responsible for the removal and replacement of the affected claddings”.



But according to facade contractors, the process could be costly. Labour cost can start from about S$70 to S$80 per cladding panel.

And depending on the height of the building, owners would have to hire gondolas for about S$1,500 a month, or boom lifts, which could cost about S$8,000 to S$9,000 a month.



SCDF said 20 more buildings have yet to complete their cladding tests. They include 1 Changi South Lane, Ang Mo Kio Methodist Church, Connection One, Depot Heights Shopping Centre, Guoco Tower and JTC LaunchPad @ one-north.

But SCDF said all the affected buildings are safe for occupancy. This is because they have been assessed to have sufficient fire-safety precautions.