Bukit Batok car park explosion: Driver arrested, charged with mischief by fire

SINGAPORE: The car that exploded at a car park in Bukit Batok last week was the result of an act of mischief, and its driver has been arrested, police said on Tuesday (May 2) night.



Portable butane gas canisters were found at the scene of the explosion at Block 290H, Bukit Batok Street 24, and a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The man was charged in court last Saturday with causing mischief by fire, and will be remanded for further investigations, police said.

