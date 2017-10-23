Bukit Panjang LRT service to start later on Sundays from Nov 12

SINGAPORE: Train service on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (BPLRT) system will begin at 7am instead of at the usual 5.30am every Sunday from Nov 12 to the end of the year, SMRT said in a news release on Monday (Oct 23).

This is to "facilitate track maintenance and renewal work" to replace ageing rail mounting frames and rail expansion joints, said the transport operator.

Shuttle bus services which run along the LRT route will be available from 5.30am to 7am on the affected Sundays.



The later opening hours will mean that workers can have an additional one-and-a-half hours to do maintenance works and allow them to be completed more quickly, said SMRT.

"The late opening of the BPLRT system on eight Sundays in November and December will enable engineering staff more time to expedite the renewal of ageing track infrastructure," said Roger Lim, SMRT's vice president for the Circle Line and BPLRT.



"We are grateful to commuters for adjusting their travel schedules to facilitate maintenance and renewal work."



Second Transport Minister Ng Chee Meng had said in Parliament earlier this month that the Land Transport Authority and SMRT were carrying out detailed checks of the LRT’s power rails and performing "hotspot replacement" works, as well as installing a new power source at Ten Mile Junction substation.

He said that both exercises would be completed by the end of the year.