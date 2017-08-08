Bukit Panjang's integrated transport hub to open on Sep 4

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub will open on Sep 4 after a delay of two years, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Aug 8).

This is Singapore's ninth integrated transport hub after the ones in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Joo Koon, Sengkang, Serangoon and Toa Payoh.

Such developments seamlessly link air-conditioned bus interchanges to MRT stations and adjoining commercial developments such as shopping malls.

The Bukit Panjang transport hub integrates the new bus interchange with the LRT and MRT stations, as well as a shopping centre called Hillion Mall.

INCLUSIVE FEATURES, TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PART OF DESIGN

LTA said in a news release that the Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub will be equipped with barrier-free facilities as part of the agency's efforts to create a more inclusive public transport system.

For passengers in wheelchairs, there will be dedicated boarding points at each bus berth as well as graduated kerb edges. There are also priority queues with seats and barrier-free toilets at the concourse for the elderly and the less mobile.

The transport hub also features a nursing room with diaper changing facilities to make it more convenient for parents and caregivers travelling with infants or young children, the LTA added.

In addition, SMRT Buses, which will manage the transport hub, will introduce a traffic management system that detects buses moving from parking lots into the driveway, according to the news release.

"This will increase bus captains’ awareness of bus movements within the bus parking area, and in turn improve the safety of commuters at the integrated transport hub," said LTA.

A total of 120 bicycle racks have also been installed at the transport hub to facilitate first-and-last mile connectivity.

BUS ROUTE ADJUSTMENTS

When the Bukit Panjang transport hub opens, the routing and stopping points for some services - 176, 920, 922, 970, 972, 973, 975 and 979 - will be adjusted as their operations shift from the existing Bukit Panjang Temporary Bus Park to the new Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, according to the LTA.

On the other hand, services 75, 184, and 700 will continue to operate from the existing Temporary Bus Park.

The stopping points for bus services passing through Jelebu Road - 75, 171, 177, 180, 184, 960, 963, 963E, 963R, 971E and 983 - will also be adjusted to manage traffic flow, the LTA said.

The changes include different stopping points, or the removal or addition of stopping points around Bukit Panjang Town Centre.

Information on the extended, amended or relocated bus services will be available at all affected bus stops, bus interchanges and on buses. It can also be found on the websites of LTA, SMRT and Tower Transit Singapore.