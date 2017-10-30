Burst water pipe at Upper Serangoon forces road closure
SINGAPORE: A burst water pipe at Upper Serangoon Road caused the road to be closed on Monday (Oct 30) while urgent repair work was carried out.
National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that it received a report on a pipe leak at Upper Serangoon Road at about 2am on Monday and "immediately sent (its) service crew and contractors to the site".
The leak was "isolated" at 8.45am, and water supply to customers was not affected, PUB said.
Police later said that an underground water pipe had burst along Upper Serangoon Road, forcing the road closure after the junction of Wolskel Road.
The pipe leak initially caused all lanes towards Sengkang and Hougang to be closed after Braddell Road in the early hours of Monday.
In an update on Facebook at around 8pm, PUB said that the roads have been re-opened to traffic, except for a 10m stretch on Lane 1 near the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Wolskel Road.
The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day, PUB added.
The road closures also caused the diversion of bus services 100, 107, 133, 135, 147 and 153 along Upper Serangoon Road towards Hougang.