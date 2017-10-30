Burst water pipe at Upper Serangoon forces road closure

SINGAPORE: A burst water pipe at Upper Serangoon Road caused the road to be closed on Monday (Oct 30) while urgent repair work was carried out.

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post that it received a report on a pipe leak at Upper Serangoon Road at about 2am on Monday and "immediately sent (its) service crew and contractors to the site".

The leak was "isolated" at 8.45am, and water supply to customers was not affected, PUB said.

Urgent repair works were underway as lanes at Upper Serangoon Road were closed.

Police later said that an underground water pipe had burst along Upper Serangoon Road, forcing the road closure after the junction of Wolskel Road.

(1/3) Road closure @ Upper Serangoon road towards Sengkang after the junction of Wolskel road due to underground water pipe burst. — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) October 30, 2017

The pipe leak initially caused all lanes towards Sengkang and Hougang to be closed after Braddell Road in the early hours of Monday.

Urgent pipe repair works at Upper Serangoon Road (towards Sengkang/Hougang), after Braddell Road. All lanes... https://t.co/uA0Wfpuwlv — PUB (@PUBsingapore) October 29, 2017

In an update on Facebook at around 8pm, PUB said that the roads have been re-opened to traffic, except for a 10m stretch on Lane 1 near the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Wolskel Road.

The repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day, PUB added.

The road closures also caused the diversion of bus services 100, 107, 133, 135, 147 and 153 along Upper Serangoon Road towards Hougang.

Svc 100,107,133,135,147 & 153 are being diverted along Upp Serangoon Rd towards Hougang, due to urgent road works in process. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 29, 2017