Burst water pipe at Upper Serangoon forces road closure

SINGAPORE: Lanes have been closed at Upper Serangoon Road due to "urgent pipe repair works" on Monday (Oct 30) morning, said Singapore's national water agency, PUB.

In a Twitter post at 5.05am, it added that all lanes towards Sengkang and Hougang were closed after Braddell Road and advised motorists to consider alternative routes.

Urgent pipe repair works at Upper Serangoon Road (towards Sengkang/Hougang), after Braddell Road. All lanes... https://t.co/uA0Wfpuwlv — PUB (@PUBsingapore) October 29, 2017





Urgent repair works were underway as lanes at Upper Serangoon Road were closed.

According to the Singapore Police Force, an underground water pipe burst along Upper Serangoon Road forcing the road closure after the junction of Wolskel Road.



(1/3) Road closure @ Upper Serangoon road towards Sengkang after the junction of Wolskel road due to underground water pipe burst. — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) October 30, 2017





SBS Transit said bus services 100,107,133,135,147 & 153 were being diverted along Upper Serangoon road towards Hougang, "due to urgent road works in process".

Svc 100,107,133,135,147 & 153 are being diverted along Upp Serangoon Rd towards Hougang, due to urgent road works in process. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 29, 2017





In an update at 8.31am, PUB said one out of three lanes has been opened to traffic, adding that motorists were advised to consider alternative routes.



