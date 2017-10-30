Burst water pipe at Upper Serangoon forces road closure
SINGAPORE: Lanes have been closed at Upper Serangoon Road due to "urgent pipe repair works" on Monday (Oct 30) morning, said Singapore's national water agency, PUB.
In a Twitter post at 5.05am, it added that all lanes towards Sengkang and Hougang were closed after Braddell Road and advised motorists to consider alternative routes.
According to the Singapore Police Force, an underground water pipe burst along Upper Serangoon Road forcing the road closure after the junction of Wolskel Road.
SBS Transit said bus services 100,107,133,135,147 & 153 were being diverted along Upper Serangoon road towards Hougang, "due to urgent road works in process".
In an update at 8.31am, PUB said one out of three lanes has been opened to traffic, adding that motorists were advised to consider alternative routes.