Bus crashes into Yishun bus stop

SINGAPORE: Bus operator Go-Ahead is investigating after one of its buses crashed into a bus stop outside Yishun MRT station on Wednesday (May 24).

No one was injured in the accident, a spokesperson for Go-Ahead said, adding that it deployed staff members to the scene to check on commuters. Services on the route were also unaffected, it said.

A double-deck bus servicing route 85 was involved in the accident, according to a photo sent to Channel NewsAsia. Its upper deck looked to be damaged.